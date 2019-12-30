Share:

SHIKARPUR - A truck driver and its cleaner were allegedly kidnapped by a few armed assailants when they were heading towards Bannu Town of KPK to shift tomatoes from Mirpurkhas, next to Lanjo diversion at Kandkhot-Khanpur Indus Highway, in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, some 80 kilometres off from here on Sunday morning.

Mehar Ali Machi, an official of concerned police station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that Irfan Ali Brohi, a cleaner of Mazda [PKK-857] approached police station and stated that he was sleeping at rooftop of the truck when a few armed assailants intercepted the vehicle at gunpoint and kidnapped driver namely Ghulam Shabir and cleaner Javeed Ali Brohi, residents of Nawabshah district.

Machi further added that following on the information area police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, while raids were continued to rescue both kidnappees to maintain law and order situation.

Police constituted two special teams to rescue kidnappees and arrest of kidnappers. A case was to be registered till filling of this news file.

It is worthwhile to mention here that police officers have been refrained from talking to media therefore media persons are facing various issues to confirm the incident.

Separately, SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan held open courts at Madeji & Garhi Yasin, towns of Shikarpur district, and resolved the issues of people of Shikarpur and he was certain that Shikarpur police are committed to serve the people while people of Shikarpur welcomed the decision to hold open