RAWALPINDI - At least one person was killed as he got trapped under a crush-loaded dumper after the vehicle overturned on Peshawar Road.

According to details, the dumper rolled over due to break fail and Laiq, son of Fazal Noor, jumped from the dumper’s top to save his life but got trapped under the vehicle.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in front the NHA Office, Motorway Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi. The victim got multiple fractures. However, he had died before the rescue workers pulled him from under the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a gas leakage incident in the limits of police station Morgah, Rawalpindi claimed the life of a person. Three other persons got unconscious due to suffocation at House 69, St 02, DHA Phase 1.

Rescue-1122 was called at about 1005 hrs to rescue the residents of the said house. As the rescue team reached they found three persons Muhammad Zaheer, Muhammad Ajmal and Aslam Hussain unconsciousness due to less oxygen while Munawar, son of Akram, was lying died in the premises.