Head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, has condemned Saturday's mass stabbings in a rabbi's home in U.S. New York State during the Jewish Hanukkah celebration.

Moratinos believed that such cowardly attacks should not be tolerated and should be unequivocally denounced, said Nihal Saad, his spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday.

This anti-Semitic attack is yet another hate crime targeting Jewish people, said Moratinos.

Moratinos stressed that this spate of violence against people based on their religion or belief should not obstruct the collective efforts of the international community to combat hatred, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination, said the statement.

Saturday's attack is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community in New York and New Jersey.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has described Saturday's incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

Dozens were celebrating the Jewish traditional festival of Hanukkah at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in the small town of Monsey in upstate New York, when a man brandishing a machete walked in and stabbed and injured five people.