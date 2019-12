Share:

PATTOKI - A woman was arrested on Sunday for killing her 20-year-old son, Wasim, with a knife in Pattoki.

“He was murdered over suspicions of being possessed,” a police officer said. Her elder son was also involved in the crime and has been arrested as well.

“Wasim used to torture me and was possessed by an evil spirit,” his mother said.

The police have registered a case against the two suspects and further investigation is under way.