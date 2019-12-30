Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN): Zachary Levi is set to star in ‘Prisoner 760’.

The ‘Shazam!’ actor has joined a star-studded cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim, for the new movie, which is based on MohamedouOuldSlahi’s memoir, ‘Guantánamo Diary’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Last King of Scotland’ director Kevin MacDonald is helming the big-screen adaptation of the book, which tells the true story of MohamedouOuldSlahi, who was captured by the U.S. government and held without charge for years.

Foster and Woodley will play his attorneys Nancy Hollander and Teri Duncan, Cumberbatch portrays a military prosecutor named Lt. Stuart Couch and Levi is taking on the part of federal agent Neil Buckland, an old friend of Couch’s.

Cumberbatch is producing the movie, which is being filmed in South Africa.The movie is a co-production between 30West, Topic Studios and BBC Film.Levi is also set to reprise his role as the titular hero in a follow up to 2019’s DC hit ‘Shazam’.