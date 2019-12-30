Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zero visibility fog engulfing the federal capital these days has posed serious hazards for the commuters who travel daily to and from their destinations for work, study and other purposes especially at morning and night time.

The federal capital witnessed unusual dense foggy weather conditions on Saturday night when visibility level lowered to almost zero after 9:00 pm creating difficulties for the travellers who were just returning to their homes from offices.

Murad Khan, a journalist living in Islamabad for the last 17 years said “The unusual foggy conditions during Saturday night after 9:00 pm were very unusual for him as visibility level reduced to almost zero”.

“Such situation I only experienced before when I was travelling to Faisalabad with my family during the last winter season”, he said.

Rehana Amin, a working woman said, “I travel from Sadar to my office in Islamabad daily to perform my official duty in evening shift. Foggy conditions prevailed during the last two days especially Saturday has made it difficult for me to go back to my home in low visibility”.

It is good that my kids are not going to school these days due to winter vacations, she said while urging the government to bound the educational institutions either to change the timing of schools in morning or extend the winter vacation for safety of children.

Another working woman , Shagufta Shahid said, “I was coming from Rawalpindi to Islamabad on Saturday night with my small kids and observed unusual dense foggy conditions after crossing Zero point”.

“I was unable to drive due to low visibility and called someone from my home to take us to our destination considering it risky for my kids safety, she said.

Talking to APP, Director at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar revealed that the dense foggy conditions will prevail in plain areas of the country as well as those areas with vegetation till the next rain spell.

The dense foggy conditions in Islamabad are unusual during night time and will subside after the wet spell expected in the first week of January.

He said the country is passing from the prolonged dry spell which has increased the intensity and density of fog in the plain areas of the country during the last few days.

The official said the visibility level in Islamabad was below 50 meters on Saturday however it varied in different areas of city.

He said the situation will continue till the next rain spell and the citizens have to take extra precautions while travelling.

The department has already issued advisory for the commuters to avoid unnecessary travelling and use fog lights to avoid any untoward situation.