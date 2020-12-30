Share:

Islamabad - Two persons including a German national of Pakistani origin were killed and another man was shot and injured by gangs of armed dacoits in different localities of the capital during last 24 hours, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to details, a gang of three dacoits having guns in hands walked into a shop located at Sector F-10 and tried to loot the shopkeeper. They said a sepoy of military namely Nisar Asghar, who was already sitting in the shop to meet his friend, attempted to overwhelm the dacoits. However, one of the dacoits started indiscriminate firing while killing sepoy on the spot. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

A heavy contingent of police including SHO Police Station (PS) Shalimar and forensic experts rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. Besides, the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and forensic experts collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses, they said. Likewise, two armed dacoits gunned down a German national of Pakistani origin during a dacoity bid at G-10/4 and fled from scene, sources mentioned.

Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to PIMS for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim.

According to sources, Ibrahim reached near house of his sister in law located in street number 44 at G-10/4 after withdrawing cash from a bank when two dacoits appeared in a white coloured car. The duo attempted to snatch cash on which Ibrahim showed resistance, they said. They added the dacoits fired and killed Ibrahim and ran away from the crime scene. The incident took place in precinct of PS Ramna. Senior police officers reached at the crime scene and started investigation.

In another incident, four dacoits entered in a jewellery shop in Melody Market as beggars and immediately whipped out their guns making the owner Wasim hostage. As the dacoits tried to collect gold ornaments, the shop owner started firing on them. The dacoits retaliated and shot and injured a worker namely Humayun and fled, sources said. Traders moved the injured worker to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, SP City Zone Umer Khan visited crime scene and collected evidences. A police spokesman said IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has taken stern action over occurrence of street crimes. He said several police teams have been constituted under the supervision of DIG Operations and SPs tasking them to catch the dacoits. SSP Haroon Joya, when contacted by The Nation, said “There is no spike in street crime in Islamabad and police under the command of IG Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan are taking concrete steps to provide a fearless and safe environment to citizens.”

He added police had arrested the three dacoits involved in killing a sepoy of military during a dacoity bid in a shop in area of PS Shalimar. SSP was of view that police are also making efforts to nab the accused involved in gunning down a German national of Pakistani origin and injuring a worker in a jewellery shop.

When asked either crime rate went up after removal of police pickets from Islamabad, Haroon Joya said, “Pickets are placed for security purpose and not for controlling crime,” adding that “rounding up criminals is the only strategy to decrease crime rate.”

SSP Haroon Joya was of view that criminals form gangs in jails and commit crime soon after coming out of prisons.

He said capital is larger in size and it is simply impossible for police to place pickets on all the roads to control crime rate.