Share:

There are certain years so eventful that they are regarded as the ‘defining years’ in history. Years when nations born, territories defined, wars and slavery ended, and years that brought revolutions. The year 2020 will certainly join this list but in a different manner. It will long be remembered and studied as a time when more than 1.7 million people died worldwide during a pandemic, racial unrest gripped the world, a humanitarian crisis emerged and democracies were tested.

Pakistan, its leaders, and its public will also be remembered. History will pity Pakistan, for it was surrounded by a bunch of morons in and around, who gave preference to petty politics, partying, and selfish gains endangering thousands of people's lives. When the virus was sweeping the world, millions of people were dying of Corona Virus, countries were shutting down, economies were shattering, lockdowns were being imposed with heavy fines on non-compliance; there were a bunch of political actors (read over actors) who were doing jalsas, arranging rallies comprising of thousands of people for nothing but to settle their political score.

Among all these big bangs, the charming trio of Maryam, Bilawal and Moulana, and the fear of Covid-19’s first and then second wave, there were also some good things that were happening at their own pace. Without glamour, without politics, and without drumming, in short in CM Punjab Usman Buzdar style.

Talking about this special year, it didn’t get much attention that a ‘Special Education Policy’ for the province is formulated for the first time in the history of Punjab. It was done to ensure an inclusive and improved education system that meets the needs of People with Disabilities (PwDs), that too without any government spending. Advance courses (including information technology and forensic science) and training are being introduced for differently-abled students, so they can have equal growth opportunities like others. In addition to that, almost 600 teachers are recruited in special education institutions in the last two years. The process for the recruitment of around 300 teachers is underway.

A helpline 1162 established for providing guidance to the parents of differently-abled children and lodging their complaints. The best thing about this helpline is that when the data of a new child is received, it’s added to the system and proper follow-up is ensured, from enrollment in a special education center to resources and feedbacks. Let it also be said that due to a lack of proper awareness about special education institutions, the admission rate to these centers is quite low. In fact, children with disabilities are ten times less likely to visit a school. SpED is working with the aim to overcome that difference.

As we know well, the safety of children, particularly the ones who are more vulnerable than others, is always a prime concern of parents. And on top of that, incidents of abuse of children in school buses shatter their trust in the system, adding misery to their already arduous journey. A few years back, a couple of leaked videos went viral in which bus driver and conductor were seen abusing special children. Such incidents make it more difficult for the parents of differently-abled children to rely on public facilities. To combat this issue, CCTV Cameras are being installed in buses to ensure the safety of children. 51 new buses with CCTV cameras are added to the system in 2020 alone.

It might sound dab and grey. It certainly does. Even irrelevant if you have never known someone with special needs. But, those of you living with disabilities or have seen someone close to them who have any, know beyond a doubt that each facility is defining a families’ doom. Each step that the government takes is changing lives for the better.

In a country like Pakistan, where the drama takes the lead and media prefer ratings over substantial stuff, such initiatives written in flat gray lines are often overlooked. However, in a special year like this, we must not forget the little yet significant things that have made a difference in a little yet significant way in the lives of the specially-abled children by the initiatives of the special education department.