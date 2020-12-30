Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in a statement released on Tuesday about detection of a new variant of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country said that five samples are being evaluated in laboratories and it will take a few more days to confirm the results.

The statement released also said that the samples ‘may have the variant strain’ based on preliminary analysis but these results have to be confirmed through further analysis.

It added that five samples are being evaluated at National Institute of Health (NIH) and Agha Khan University (AKU) hospital laboratories. “Viruses detected from individuals coming from the UK are also being evaluated in select laboratories for the presence of this variant.

Based on this proactive effort, there are five samples [two at the National Institute of Health and three at the Aga Khan University hospital in Karachi] which may have the variant strain, based on preliminary analysis. These results have to be confirmed through further analysis (whole genome sequencing) which will take some more days to complete,” said the statement.

The statement said that the United Kingdom reported the detection of a variant of SARS-COV-2; B.1.1.7, also called VUI-202012/01, earlier this month. Preliminary analysis by their experts suggests that this particular variant may be more transmissible; there is no evidence so far to suggest that the infection caused by this variant is more severe.

This strain has also been detected in other countries. It said that the government has taken a number of steps to respond to this development.