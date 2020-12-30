Share:

LAHORE - The city district administration sealed 50 shops and 13 restaurants over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SoPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 17 shops in the area of Pak Arab and Chungi Amar Sandhu while AC Shalimar sealed 12 shops

and imposed fine of Rs 16,000 on the violators.

AC Cantt Zahi Shakir sealed eight shops and seven restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 20,000 for SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 13 shops and six restaurants in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown and warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, he added.