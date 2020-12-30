Share:

KARACHI - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) South Zone Karachi led by Sub-Inspector Sher Zaman Awan in the presence of Judicial Magistrate arrested Deputy Director Muhammad Yaseen for taking bribe of Rs10,000.

The accused had demanded bribe for illegal parking allotment in Korangi No 6 market. It is to be noted that the accused used to take bribe for establishing illegal parking in the said area without any tender or challan. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in a statement said that corruption is a scourge. Action should be taken against it at every level. Let the people identify the corrupt elements without fear and danger. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo assured that strict action would be taken against the corrupt elements and these corrupt elements would be brought to their logical conclusion.