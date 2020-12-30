Share:

Lahore - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against as many as 18 officers including five serving Directors of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control , Punjab. The ACE team arrested ETO Adeel Amjad while raids were being carried to arrest the reaming officers involved in multi-billion corruption scam.

In a statement issued from the office of the spokesperson to ACE Punjab, it was stated that the anti-graft body had unearthed a mega scandal of the registration of used, smuggled and stolen vehicles mainly trucks and buses on the basis of fake auction vouchers for several years by a gang comprising officers/officials of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department and private persons.

Excise Department in its letter to ACE had stated that the department could not trace scan record of as many as 4397 vehicles.

The data was misplaced to benifit those involved in the scam. Investigation against the mega scam was launched in 2017 which revealed that registration of as many as 7,013 vehicles was fake, with 4,000 of them being registered on the basis of doubious vouchers while record of other vehicles also could not be verified, thus causing a loss of Rs 300 billion to the exchequer directly and indirectly.

While commenting on the development,DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees said that ACE was determined to ensure indiscriminate justice without any influence.

He said that those who have caused loss to national exchequer will not be spared and every single penny will be recovered from the plunderers.