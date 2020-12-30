Share:

KANDAHAR - Four militants were killed as a military helicopter struck a group of mine planters in the southern province of Kandahar on Tuesday, an Afghan security official said. According to Nisar Hand, four militants were going to plant mine under a bridge in Dand district of Kandahar province in the wee hours of Tuesday but acting on tip-off a gunship aircraft killed them on the spot. The official, however, didn't provide more details about the airstrike. Kandahar, the birthplace of Taliban militants, has been the scene of increasing insurgency over the past couple of months.