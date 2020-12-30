Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiris, de­tained by Modi-led fas­cist Indian government before and after August 5, 2019, and demanded their immediate and un­conditional release.

According to Kash­mir Media Service, the spokesman of All Par­ties Hurriyat Confer­ence said that thou­sands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat lead­ers, activists and youth were languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and various other jails in India and the occupied territory.

He said that the con­dition of Kashmiri pris­oners in Indian jails was deplorable and they did not even have access to basic human rights.

The spokesman said that extremist Hindu jail­ers were subjecting the Kashmiri prisoners to in­human torture and were not providing them with proper food and medical treatment. He said that the families of Kashmiri detainees were unable to meet their loved ones.

He said that the re­pressive measures tak­en by the authorities against the Kashmiri prisoners were a seri­ous violation of human rights and urged inter­national human rights organizations to raise their voice against it.

He said that due to continued detention and worsening condi­tions of jails, the physi­cal and mental health of most of the prisoners was deteriorating. He appealed to the United Nations and interna­tional human rights or­ganizations to take note of the situation.