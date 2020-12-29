Share:

CENTURION-South Africa’s bowling attack rattled through Sri Lanka to seal an innings and 45-run win in the first Test at Centurion.

After a mammoth total of 621, including 199 for Faf du Plessis, the Proteas looked set for victory at the start of day four and an emphatic bowling performance saw them bowl the tourists out for 180 in their second innings. Starting the day on 65/2, Sri Lanka were searching for another 160 runs to make the hosts bat again but Wiaan Mulder bowled Dinesh Chandimal for 25, who showed determination despite having picked up a knock earlier on in the Test.

Mulder picked up his second soon after as he drew a thick outside edge from Niroshan Dickwella (10). Anrich Nortje removed Kusal Perera, who had looked in good touch, with the opener feathering a catch through to Quinton de Kock. With Perera gone for 64, Sri Lanka found themselves struggling at 114/5.

Lutho Sipamla got his first of the innings as he had Dasun Shanaka nicking to De Kock, and in the next over Vishwa Fernando was run out by a combination of Mulder and Keshav Maharaj after a mix-up between the batsmen. At lunch, the tourists were 148/7 and despite Wanindu Hasaranga playing some shots after the interval to take him past fifty, he lofted Sipamla to Temba Bavuma coming in from long-off and was out for 59.

With Dhananjaya de Silva unable to bat due to injury, just one more wicket was needed for victory and Nortje removed Kasun Rajitha via a catch to Maharaj at gully to seal the win and the series lead, with the next Test starting on Sunday, 3 January in Johannesburg.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SRI LANKA 396 & 180 (Kusal Perera 64, Wanindu Hasaranga 59; Wiaan Mulder 2/39) LOST TO SOUTH AFRICA: 621 by an innings and 45 runs.