LAHORE - The 44th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat. Nine different agenda items were discussed while the secretaries of the concerned departments also participated. The proposals approved by the committee include establishment of Sialkot Development Authority, the nomination of Haroon Qureshi for Vice-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, reconstitution of Board of Directors of Lahore Transport Company, amendment in recruitment rules of stenographers in Punjab Police Service Rules 2017 and amendments to Corporate Governance Reforms in Punjab Seed Corporation Act 1976. The meeting approved the draft of Punjab Road Safety Authority Act 2020 while the proposed draft of Punjab Fertilizers Control Act 2020 and proposal of amendment in Punjab Local Government Services Rules 2018 and Local Councils Service Rules 1997 was postponed for further consideration.