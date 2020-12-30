Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review campaign against adulteration, hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting was informed that 2,456 persons were arrested for overcharging, hoarding and adulteration during the last three months.

Teams registered 2,523 cases, imposed fine of about Rs128 million and recovered a huge quantity of hoarded sugar, rice, wheat, flour, and ghee.

Teams recovered 20,000 bags of sugar, 302 bags of rice, 3,130 bags of wheat (each of 50 kg), 3,629 bags (20 kg) of flour and 35,000 kilograms of hoarded ghee during the raids in different cities.

Similarly, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 3,118 units, got registered 148 cases, and imposed fines of about Rs 150 million during the drive against adulteration.

It also destroyed 7,000 kg of unwholesome meat and other adulterated items including 1.4 million litres of milk, 1,300 kg of spices, 2,300 kg of pulses, 10,000 kg of ghee and 3,400 litres of water. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the prices, demand and supply of essential commodities are being closely monitored and the common man has got relief due to the establishment of Sahulat bazaars and other initiatives.

He directed the officers to deal with the hoarders, profiteers and adulterators with iron hands and keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their quality and supply. He said that ‘timely planning is vital’ about demand and supply of goods and the forecasting committee should work actively in this regard.

He directed the DG Punjab Food Authority to continue crackdown against adulterators more effectively and pay special attention to setting standards for the quality of eatables. He remarked that the perpetrators of adulteration of food items are ‘playing with people’s health and lives’, adding that they do not deserve any leniency.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to send a comprehensive report on every Sahulat bazaar.

The Secretary of Industries Department gave a detailed briefing on the price trends and availability of essential commodities including flour, sugar, vegetables, ghee and eggs.

The Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including Food and Agriculture, CEO Urban Unit, DG Punjab Food Authority, Director of Food Punjab, Deputy commissioner Lahore attended the meeting whereas all other deputy commissioners participated through video link.