The CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan will be closed for three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced Wednesday.

The stations will reopen at 8am on January 2.

SSGC has cited low gas pressure and an increase in demand as the reasons for suspension of gas supply to the CNG stations.

The gas shortage problem across Pakistan has the public worried. CNG stations are being closed in Sindh and Balochistan, gas supply to stations is being suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and to make matters worse - the winters are getting harsher.

In KP, Quetta and Punjab people are saying they don't have gas in their homes either. Low gas pressure at homes has left families freezing, hungry and worried.

Punjab citizens are saying they have to buy expensive LPG gas because of this. Due to lack of gas, houses, flats, hospitals and mosques have become cold storages.

Citizens are protesting the reduction in the gas pressure. They are saying they are forced to use compressors because of the low gas pressure.

Earlier, Pakistan got bids from five LNG trading companies for two LNG cargoes for February 2021 at the price of up to 32.4888% of Brent, as the country's gas crisis continues to grow.