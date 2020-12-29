Share:

Over the past couple of decades, the weather has become very unpredictable, harsh, and erratic. It has become very difficult for an average person to find a sigh of relief, be it in the bone-chilling winters or the excruciating hot summers. The situation has been worsened by the deadly coronavirus coupled with political parties holding public meetings to topple the government. People at large are at the mercy of weather, virus, and the selfish calls of the political parties.

The leaders ask their supporters to join their public meetings in large numbers in biting cold. The leaders of PDM riding on high powered luxury vehicles equipped with cooling and heating system reach places of the meeting, deliver speeches, and assure their followers their problems will be solved by destabilizing and toppling the government. People freeze in the open to listen to their beloved leaders’ speeches exposing themselves to Corona as well as cold. These large public gatherings seem to be the harbinger of the spread of coronavirus and cold-related illnesses. The importance our leaders give to people is evident from their willingness to risk the lives of the public to gain their selfish motives.

While our public bear the burden of inflation, disease, and weather, our leaders enjoy life in their mansions. They rule the country for a long time, but they still have no regard for the people who brought them into power. They only raise the slogan of helping the poor to gain power for personal gains and their hunger for power seems insatiable.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.