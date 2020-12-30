Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to frontline workers who have been engaged in saving lives of the people against coronavirus, adding that doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are playing commendable role in this regard. The Commissioner paid tributes to doctors, paramedics, technicians and others at a ceremony of handing over protective gear to frontline workers against COVID-19 of Government Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday. These protective gears have been donated by different non-governmental organizations including Thar Deep Rural Development Programme.