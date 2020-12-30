Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 18 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,520 as 1,100 new cases emerged when 13,092 samples were tested.

He said that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,520 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. The CM said that 13,092 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,100 cases constituting 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,334,330 tests have been conducted against which 213,193 cases were detected, of them 90 percent or 191,150 patients have recovered, including 2,799 overnight. Mr Shah said that currently 18,523 patients were under treatment, of them 17,775 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 732 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 653 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,100 new cases, 925 have been detected from Karachi, including 452 from East, 251 from South, 103 from Korangi, 66 from Central, 31 from West and 22 from Malir. Hyderabad has 53 cases, Jacobabad 12, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar 11 each, Matiari nine, Thatta seven, Ghotki eight, Tando Allahyar five, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Umerkot and Sanghar three each, Larkana and Naushehroferoze two each, Dadu, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Sujawal one each.