The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded 5.92 percent where 2,219 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 13.84 percent followed by Hyderabad with 8.79 percent and Swat 7.89 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 2.14 percent, Balochistan 4.95 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.98 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.87 percent, Punjab 4.44 percent and Sindh had 8.40 percent positivity ratio.

The Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.12 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 4.90 percent, Faisalabad 4.21 percent and Multan 4.85 percent positivity ratio.

In Sindh, Karachi had 13.84 percent, Hyderabad 8.79 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 7.21 percent, and Swat had 7.89 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 3.94 percent, in ICT 3.98 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, the positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad had 1.79 percent.

According to Mortality Analysis the current mortality ratio was observed n=10047, while the current fatality rate was recorded as 2.1 against 2.18 percent globally.

The mortality rate as per gender, 70 percent males, 77.5 percent over the age of 50 years, 73 percent had chronic comorbidities and 91 percent of deceased remained hospitalized.