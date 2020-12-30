Share:

LAHORE - Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that despite the serious threats posed by the corona epidemic, the police force is serving on the front line to protect the lives and property of the citizens without caring for their lives and creating an atmosphere of peace and order in the society. No sacrifice will be spared to maintain it in this regard. He further said that the co-operation and joint efforts of various organizations to combat the corona epidemic is the need of the hour and by these efforts the Pakistani nation will soon be able to emerge from the corona crisis.

He further said that responsible conduct of citizens and strict implementation of precautionary measures for protection against corona virus is very important and in this regard the police force will continue to play its effective role for the protection and guidance of citizens. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Akhuwat Foundation at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Abu Bakr provided protective masks for the use of police personnel by the Akhuwat Foundation. He paid homage to the sacrifices and efforts of Punjab Police against corona epidemic and said that the determination and spirit of Punjab Police in the fight against coronavirus was exemplary for other agencies.

While thanking the Akhuwat Foundation, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that thousands of police officers and personnel deployed at various points in the province wear face masks daily and the masks provided by the Akhuwat Foundation would play an important role in protecting the police personnel.