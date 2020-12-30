Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan presided over important meetings to review the security arrangements on New Year Night as well as crime control situation and performance of Divisional SPs.

SSP Operations Lahore Ahsan Saifullah, SP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hadayat, SP City Traffic Wasim Dar, DSP Legal, all divisional SPs and other related officers attended the meeting. Ashfaq Khan said that according to the security plan devised by the Lahore Police, more than 6,000 police officers and officials including all Divisional SPs, SDPO, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit and Elite Force will perform duty on New Year’s Night.

As many as 260 Dolphin teams and 65 vehicles of PRU will be deputed on patrolling at 216 different points of the city. On New Year’s Night, no one will be allowed to involve in any kind of anti social activities or hooliganism including aerial firing, one wheeling and use of fire arms to ensure law and order in the metropolis.

Lahore police will strictly deal with those violating the law and creating trouble for citizens. He directed the police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and remain high alert for ensuring peaceful atmosphere on this eve.

Ashfaq Khan further directed all divisional SPs to personally visit all the important areas in their respective jurisdictions, particularly important public places, junction points and adopt stringent security measures in their own supervision in coordination with traffic police.

DIG Operations said that door knocking of persons with previous record of aerial firing, hooliganism and one wheeling has already been started, acquiring surety bonds.

He said that all the routes will be scanned and monitored continuously through CCTV cameras of PSCA.

Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units will ensure effective patrolling around all the important roads, shopping areas, parks and recreational places of the city to monitor any suspicious activity.

Additional contingents of police will also be deployed at important roads, main recreational and junction points of the city, identified by Lahore police where majority of people gather on New Year’s Night. Moreover, Lahore Police will ensure checking of every suspicious person including bikes and vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

He directed the citizens, to behave in civilized manner and strictly follow the traffic rules, avoid from aerial firing, one wheeling and fireworks as they could cause danger to lives of others.

The purpose of these security arrangements is to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens along with maintaining law and order situation in the city on New Year’s Night, he concluded.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the city and crime control, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers to control crime and maintain law and order through advance intelligence information and community engagement. He said that FIRs in the cases of lost or kidnapped children must be registered without any delay.

FIRs in financial crimes should be registered following the SOPs. Incidents of illegal arrests, deaths in police custody as well as torture on under trial prisoners will not be tolerated at any cost as there is zero tolerance on such incidents.

SHOs and their substitute officers have been directed to ensure their presents in the police stations on daily basis from 03pm till 05pm without any failure to listen to the problems and complaints of the citizens for their grievances.