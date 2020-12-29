Share:

The Prime Minister last week was brave enough to concede that incoming governments—including his—should be better prepared when assuming power. For me at least, this reflects the mindset of a thinking person and the hallmark of a leader who is willing to reflect upon his/her strengths, weaknesses and shortcomings—never shy away in learning from mistakes! So, what really went wrong? While I may not be qualified to comment on the other aspects, on the economy though, I trust he just started on the wrong foot—business and politics never mix. Somehow the party’s pre-election left leaning was taken too seriously by perhaps the born again socialist Asad Umer—the first appointed finance minister—and carried right into his policymaking upon assuming office. Although he got replaced quickly, as his economic management, instead of being effective was proving to be more of a hindrance and dampener, the incoming lot proved to be no better. From the early spread of scare in the markets on account of imaginary accountability to the witch hunting on all business transacted in previous tenures to the havoc created by an insider FBR Chairman to the untimely snub of the IMF to overlooking conflict-of-interest for the sake of political expediency to flouting corporate governance principles in the state-owned enterprises in order to accommodate allies to exorbitantly and abruptly devaluing currency based pure donor pressure to fueling inflation to retarding economic activity too fast to setting of counterproductive levels of interest rates; the list goes on. It can safely be said that initially the entire strategy when it came to economic governance was flawed.

Now almost half a term later or nearly two years down the road, the government realised that it was wrong in its economic approach and thereafter started correcting courses. Since then, the results are there for everyone to see. Pakistani people and businesses are resilient and with a bit of encouragement and a slightly improved operating environment they are performing—the economy finally appears to be moving in the right direction despite the pandemic constraints. One realises that one cannot bring back the lost time, but as a consolation, it has been a learning experience all around in educating us that an enabling environment, timely decision-making and respecting market forces are the only tools that a government should use when handling a nation’s economy. Additionally, the government should always try and be a facilitator by lending confidence to the investor and by improving national perception instead of damaging it. Anyway, there is a long way to go because the learning efforts can easily fall flat without side-by-side correcting the institutional muscle. A politically charged environment discourages learning, cohesiveness and delivery, whereas, an emotionally positive environment instead encourages learning by mitigating the big learning inhibitors: fears, ego, defences, complacency, and arrogance. As we go along and for Pakistan to truly transition into a developed economy, the consistent micromanagement failures at the state level will have to be addressed. The reality is that any type of political endorsement or initiative is very different from a real time issue alignment of issues and whenever a particular political party supports a slate of candidates or technocrats, it invariably tends to be a high-risk proposition.

So, in the practical sense, in order to find a sustainable and a less controversial solution to this chronic ailment of inefficient delivery record of successive governments, what is required is a permanent and an independent apex body that purely overlooks and ensures implementation of all government spending (beyond a specified threshold) on a professional and transparent footing and also on an on-going basis. This body consisting of members who are selected on merit, related qualifications and a sound track record should be given constitutional cum legal protection to ensure that it insulates itself from any type of political pressure or legal challenges.

However, it must be kept in mind that such a set-up will not absolve the government from its performance’s scrutiny, because the trouble is that even this is not a foolproof solution and will need to evolve over time to attain maturity and show results. For example, the first and the foremost problem that can arise is that one cannot ensure that the selected candidate will not feel beholden to the selectors on every issue or otherwise at least on critical issues. Another problem that can always become a bone of contention is who decides which individuals or committees or boards or CEOs should be chosen or inserted in key decision-making positions in the apex board. Whereas, all these concerns may be valid, the larger argument in favour of creating such a body is that the benefits far outweigh the shortcomings. After all, when making the selections the underlying factor will be the trust in the people making these selections and the belief that a responsible government will only seek out candidates who have a history of operational success, of supporting open markets, an understanding of business and are willing to serve.

Lastly, the question that comes to everyone’s mind here is that if this is indeed such an effective idea, then are there any recent examples that can be referred to? The answer being: Partially yes. Partially, because so far we can safely quote only two examples that have selectively used this structure and also somewhat persevered with it. Ever since 2005 Brazil and Chile have been experimenting, albeit with a good degree of success, with targeted oversight boards and even project implementation boards selected to perform specific economic tasks on pre-agreed time frames and performance benchmarks. The objective behind it being that for any country or for any ruling political party the biggest risks should surely be considered as being of ‘wasted money’ and ‘damaged reputation’. The more political parties dominate the economic system, the greater the chance of a public backlash when things go wrong. To avoid this reaction, such professional boards can not only act as a buffer, but also as prudence demands, see to it that business and politics are not allowed to mix!