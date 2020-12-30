Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said Pakistan had envisaged renewed ‘Engage Africa Policy’ to strengthen its ties with all African countries.

He said that Pakistan had also decided to increase its diplomatic missions in African countries in addition to opening Pakistan’s Embassy in Djibouti owing to growing economic and political importance of the African region.

Senate Chairman expressed these views in a meeting with Mohamed Ali Houmed, Acting Chairman of the African Union (AU) and President Djibouti National Parliament here at Parliament House. Houmed is leading a 12-member delegation visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Sanjrani.

The exchange of parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda for enhanced economic, political and defence cooperation not only between Pakistan and Djibouti but also with other African countries, the Chairman Senate said.

“Pakistan eyes vibrant interactions to share the experiences in public sector reforms, technical cooperation, infrastructure development and private investment with the African countries,” he said.

Chairman Senate appreciated the visit of President of National Assembly of Djibouti to Pakistan during this testing time of Covid-19 and expressed the hope that his visit would strengthen the existing foundation of strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Djibouti. The visit would open new vistas of diplomatic, parliamentary and economic cooperation with the African region, he added.

Sanjrani also appreciated the role of Djibouti to foster peace and stability among African nations and proposed that Pakistan should be made observer member in Inter Governmental Development Authority (IGAD).

Chairman Senate apprised the visiting delegation that there was a vibrant Pakistan and Djibouti Friendship Group in Senate of Pakistan and two sides could work together to devise plan for increased parliamentary relations and organisational linkages for mutual benefits of the parliaments.

Sanjrani lauded the visionary role of President Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh for modernisation and development of Djibouti. He apprised that trade between Pakistan and landlocked Ethiopia took place through Djibouti and Pakistan needed special treatment for expeditious delivery of goods to Ethiopia. He emphasised to devise special package for Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs to invest and extend quality services for Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ) as it had been attracting investments from China, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries.

Chairman Senate expressed the need to build closer meteorological cooperation between Pakistan and Djibouti to monitor and track the movement of locust infestation in Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Horn of Africa. He said that Pakistan had been providing training facilities to Djibouti in the fields of diplomacy, banking and railways.

Sadiq Sanjrani assured continuous provision of technical expertise in fields like information technology (IT), education, banking, and diplomacy and showed keen interest to build sports linkages especially between football teams of Pakistan and Djibouti. He said that Pakistan was ready to provide technical and medical assistance to Djibouti to control Covid-19 pandemic. He also thanked the participation of Djiboutian Navy in AMAN exercise held from February 8-12, 2019 along Pakistani coast in Arabian Sea.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan enjoyed great respect among the comity of African nations due to its constructive role as an important player of “UN Peacekeeping Operations” in Africa. “Based on our earlier contributions towards development of peace in Africa, Pakistan has ample opportunities to build military to military cooperation with African countries.” He said that such defense cooperation would create huge market for Pakistan’s defense production.

Sanjrani apprised about the recent volatile situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) following the unconstitutional, illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter its disputed status, which he said was in contravention of the international laws and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. He urged the importance of resolving the conflict in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people by implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

Both the sides interacted on delegation level. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani led the Pakistan delegation during the meeting which also included Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Kuhda Babar, Naseeb Ullah Bazai and Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that Djibouti and other African countries should explore the prospects for investment in Gwadar which was developing as a trade hub not only for this region but would also facilitate the trade towards the African countries. He said that Djibouti being centrally located in the African region should cooperate for promoting the trade through the channel.

Agreeing with the views of Chairman Senate, the head of visiting delegation Mohamed Ali Houmed said that visit to Pakistan despite difficult travelling conditions due to Covid-19, showed the importance of this country for them. He said that people of both the countries were already very close and there was a need to establish parliamentary and trade relations on solid grounds. “The opportunities for the training of the parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from African countries in Pakistan would further strengthen these relations.”

“We are looking forward to benefit from economic opportunities being offered by the development of Gwadar as a regional port,” said Houmed. He said that through this cooperation, trade volume between this region and African countries might increase many folds. He said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The head of the delegation invited Chairman Senate to visit Djibouti to further the agenda of mutual cooperation.

Separately, the delegation also held a meeting with Senate Foreign Affairs Committee at Parliament House and discussed matters of mutual significance and bilateral importance.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed observed that both the countries were intertwined in social, political and cultural similarities. He said Pakistan and Djibouti were Muslim countries and their strategic locations enhanced political importance in international arena. He said that Pakistan valued its relations with Djibouti and other African countries and desired to expand mutual collaboration with a renewed zeal under Engage Africa Policy.

“Pakistan has adopted a balance policy towards East and the West and so is being done by Djibouti which brings both the countries closer,” said Senator Mushahid. He said that Pakistan believed in peace and had played active role in promoting regional peace security. He, however, pointed towards the atrocities inflicted upon the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that Pakistan wanted resolution of the long-standing issues in accordance with UN resolutions and international laws. Senators Seemi Ezdi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Javed Abbasi, Mian Ateeq Shaikh, Asif Kirmani, and Mirza Muhammad Afridi attended the meeting.

The delegation later on visited Senate Museum and Senate Hall.