Share:

LAHORE-Expert Digi won the opening match of the second edition of Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup after routing Jazz by 6 wickets here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Jazz, batting first, scored 118-8 in the stipulated overs. Ejaz Baloch slammed 29 runs while Hammad Aziz took three wickets. Expert Digi chased the target losing 4 wickets. M Kashif hammered unbeaten 81 to emerge as man of the match. Chief Executive Premier Super League Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that three T20 format tournaments are held every year. I am grateful to all the teams who are participating in this tournament. All the matches are being held following government’s COVID-19 SOPs.