PESHAWAR - On the directives of Director General (DG) Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, Mobile Hospital Programme organised a free medical camp in Orakzai tribal district.

Mobile Hospital Programme organised camps in different areas of Orakzai tribal district including Sama Mamozai, Swara Kot, Buland Khel, Honda, Jeewan, Zira, Hidazai, Anjani, Feroz Khel, Khawadra, Maju. In the free medical camp specialist surgeon doctor, dental specialist doctor, male and female doctors checked the patients. During 10-day medical camps more than 7000 patients underwent free check-ups.