Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari has said that we shall not tolerate the illegal possession on the lands bought from the hard-earned money of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the nation.

She said, "The list of 261 complaints related to this matter shall be forwarded to stakeholder departments like Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Police, Cooperatives Department, Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment along with District Administration Lahore shall be forwarded for expeditious disposal. These complaints will be resolved on priority basis so that overseas Pakistanis get relief."

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed these views while chairing a high-powered meeting in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Director General OPC Naila Baqil, Director Admn OPC Tayyib Farid were also present in the meeting.

Iram Bukhari further said that a grand operation will be initiated to rescue the lands of overseas Pakistanis from illegal possession and the necessary action to be taken against the culprits. She further said that a meeting to review the progress shall be held fortnightly.

ACS Punjab gave directions to resolve the complaints and provide relief to the overseas Pakistanis at the earliest.