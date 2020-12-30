Share:

Indian troops, in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) committed act of state terrorism, martyring one young Kashmiri in the city of Srinagar.

The youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Lawaypora area of the city. A senior police officer said that the operation was initiated by the Indian forces in Hokarsar and Lawyepora areas.

While on the other hand, Indian troops fired several gun shots in Lawdara Papchan area of Bandipora district whereas, Indian troops arrested one young Kashmiri in Baramulla town.