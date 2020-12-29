Share:

According to Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the Minister for IT and Telecommunications, the IT industry’s exports are expected to reach $5 billion by the end of 2023’s fiscal year—especially in light of the rapid digitisation of the world during the pandemic. If the government is able to harness all this potential, the future of Pakistan’s IT sector will be quite promising.

Already, Pakistan has generated a total of $649 million through computer services and call centre remittances within the current fiscal year, and this 38 percent growth is only likely to increase. Furthermore, the government has been aiding the sector through the provision of additional incentives like eliminating income tax on IT exports, tax breaks for IT start-ups, 100 percent ownership and repatriation of profits for companies and investors. Not only have these steps strengthened the industry but they have enabled Pakistan to export IT services to over 100 countries across the world. Having one of the largest freelance worker forces, local experts provide assistance wherever it’s needed across the border. There is no denying that if such progress prevails in the next few years as well, the IT sector will be one of the most prominent assets of the economy.

Given that the Pakistan Software Export Board is being restructured for the purpose of incurring more development and market organisation, our ability to create indigenous software, increase human capital and generate a heightened demand for our services will improve—a valuable objective to focus all efforts towards. We must rectify any shortcomings and ensure that such an industry is facilitated going into a future in which the necessity of technological advancement is unquestionable.