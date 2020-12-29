Share:

islamabad-Johnny Depp has said that he hopes for a ‘better time ahead’ as he shared a rare social media message to his fans recently.

It comes after the actor’s, 57, lawyers told the Court of Appeal he ‘did not receive a fair trial,’ and say the ruling that he assaulted Amber Heard and left her fearing for her life is ‘plainly wrong’. Taking to Instagram, Depp posted a black-and-white throwback photo with lead singer of the Pogues, Shane MacGowan. Writing an accompanying caption, the actor commented on the ‘hard year’ for ‘so many’ amid the coronavirus crisis. Depp penned: ‘This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead.

Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X.’ It comes after lawyers for Depp told the Court of Appeal he ‘did not receive a fair trial,’ and say the ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Heard and left her fearing for her life is ‘plainly wrong’. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued The Sun’s publishers, News Group Newspapers, for libel over a 2018 column by its executive editor Dan Wootton which branded him a ‘wife beater’.