ISLAMABAD - The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday organised a signing event in Islamabad with Shahid Afridi Foundation as charity organisation.

KPL aims to align the societal development with the cricketing activity creating a platform which would positively encompass the people and land of Kashmir.

Kashmir Premier League signed MOU with the Shahid Afridi Foundation as charity organisation with the aim of transforming the lives of unprivileged communities.

Arif Malik, President KPL said: “We already have Shahid Khan Afridi on board as our brand ambassador for the League and he already has a personal association and empathy for Kashmir and its people.”

Shahid Afridi said that he had visited Kashmir and termed it as the heaven on earth.

“Afridi is willing to support the League initiative as it would open doors to new opportunities for the people,” said a statement.

Through this process KPL will promote Shahid Afridi Foundation on shirt logos and sponsoring food drives and other CSR projects.