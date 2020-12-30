Share:

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that opposition parties have no agenda and elements who looted and plundered national treasury will be held accountable.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that past rulers did nothing for the betterment of public in their regimes, and now corrupt elements are only worried about protecting their looted wealth.

He added that tainted corruption has held Pakistan lagging back, but now corrupt people will not be allowed to disrupt development of the country.

CM Punjab said "Pakistan would not be sinking in the foreign debts, had the past rulers been honest and transparent. Ending corruption and favouritism is due to ascertain development of the country" , he emphasized.