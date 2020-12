Share:

Islamabad - Lieutenant General Zakir Ali Zaidi breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

His Namaze Janaza will be offered today (Wednesday) at 14:30 hrs at Imambargah Jamia Sadiq at G- 9/2 (Near Karachi Company) Islamabad. He will be buried in Karachi. He was commissioned in 1954 and joined Baloch Regiment.

He commanded 12 corps and 2 corps and later was Commandant National Defence College. After retirement from Army in 1991 Lieutenant General Zakir Ali Zaidi headed Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.