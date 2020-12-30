Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expelled leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani on Tuesday announced a new faction with a name of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P). Shirani announced that neither he nor his followers had any connection with the JUI-F as it was a party allegedly hijacked by some people belonging to the family of Maulana Fazl Rehman.

While addressing the media along with former MNA Maulana Shuja ul Mulk after the meeting at his residence here yesterday, Maulana Shirani said that they had inherited from their founding members of the party. He maintained that JUI-P will not tolerate any liars and will listen to those having difference of opinion. He further said that he himself will visit every corner of the country and will launch new membership for JUI-P; adding that their first priority was to follow Qur’an and Sunnah at any cost.

Talking about the future plan of their party, he said that in his faction no one will be allowed to force any other worker of the party to do any work which is against his will; adding that they will play their positive role.

About the registration of his faction in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shirani said that a notification from JUI-P would be submitted to ECP.

Talking about the Afghan Jehad and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of the religious parties of Pakistan, he said that he had always opposed the Afghan Jihad; saying that MMA in his view was nothing but a meaningless alliance. It is important to mention here that the meeting of the expelled leaders was attended by Maulana Muhammad Khan Shiran and Maulana Shuja ul Mulk; However, former central spokesperson of the party Hafiz Hussain Ahmad took part on video link and former JUI Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan did not take part in the meeting due to some reasons.