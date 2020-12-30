Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has sent second batch of healthcare professionals comprising doctors, paramedics and nurses to Kuwait under a bilateral agreement signed in July this year, said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. “Pakistani professionals continue to get employment overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic. 2nd flight to Kuwait carrying 196 Pakistani doctors, nurses and technicians departs from Islamabad,” the ministry tweeted early Tuesday. Pakistan has already sent over 200 medical professionals to Kuwait under the same agreement. Upon departure of the first batch of healthcare professionals from Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari termed the development a historic one.