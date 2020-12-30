Share:

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has developed National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to make sure the efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. On Wednesday, the idea had been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology Board (NITB), in an NCOC meeting.

The forum further said that the government was in close connection with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for its early availability in the country. Registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers, would be enable phase wise. The immunization mechanism would be publically soon. “The NIMS will be made available by mid-January”.