Share:

On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.6 per unit. The decision was taken during a meeting held by the authority to discuss fuel price adjustment for the months of October and November. In the case of fuel price adjustment for October, electricity prices will be increased by Rs0.29 per unit. As for November's fuel price adjustment, the increase in electricity price will be by Rs0.77 per unit.

The increase in the price of electricity will apply on additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers. On December 14, NEPRA had approved a per unit hike of Rs1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020." The authority said that the increase will be collected along with the electricity bills for the month of December. However, the hike was not applicable to the electricity prices charged by K- Electric.