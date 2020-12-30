Share:

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the first Test match at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday by 101 runs despite a fightback by Fawad Alam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, and took 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan defied New Zealand with an absorbing 165-run stand to take the first Test into a final-session showdown before Kyle Jamieson dismissed the captain on 60. Neil Wagner then picked up the key wicket of Fawad Alam (102).

Pakistan were chasing down a target of 373 runs but could only score 271 runs in the second innings. Pakistan’s final wicket fell with just 27 balls to spare as tail-enders Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah blocked for more than seven overs before Mitchell Santner dismissed Shah.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Santner all took two wickets apiece. A draw would have all but ended New Zealand’s chance of making the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

The Kiwis, with the help of skipper Kane Williamson’s brilliant 129, had scored 431 runs in their first innings after being asked to bat first by Pakistan. The visitors could manage only 239 runs in their first innings with Faheem Ashraf (91) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) being the only two batsmen with notable performances.

New Zealand had declared their second innings on 180/5 after both openers – Tom Blundell (64) and Tom Latham (53) – smashed fifties. The second Test match will be played at Christchurch from January 3.