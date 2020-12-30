Share:

ISLAMABAD - Come winter and delicacies like nihari are on every foodie’s mind. To satiate their taste buds, people continue to discover new outlets selling nihari to recreate the cuisine’s true flavours. They relish the savoury meal with the aroma of cardamom, fried onion, ginger and lemon and other rich spices filling the air with crisp naan.

Mohalla Kartarpura and old Saddar areas in Rawalpindi are filled with the most heavenly of food aromas from dawn to dusk. One finds old and young chefs standing by their sealed smoking cauldrons, with a large group of people, impatiently waiting for their turn to get nihari. And when the covers are finally removed, buyers get the most delicious fragrance of nihari! A bowl full of that nourishing gruel and people are ready for work.

“People migrated from every part of India to Pakistan are living in Rawalpindi that is why desi food is greatly influenced by Mughal cooking techniques and Lucknow cuisine bears great resemblance to Persia, Kashmir, Punjab and Hyderabad. Cooking over a slow fire, which has become synonymous with Delhi and Lucknow style, is liked by these people and the nihari is one of the dishes cooked on slow fire overnight,” said Abdul Waheed, a food lover in Bhabhra Bazaar. It is a common perception that in Mughlai cuisine, a plenty of spices are used while in reality only a handful of uncommon spices find their way into the dishes. The slow fire cooking enables the ingredients to absorb its wholeness. In addition to the major process of cooking food, other important processes such as marinating meat contribute to the taste in the dishes.

Nihari is considered to be a delicate dish prepared with acute attention during the winters and is paired with kulcha, a flaky bread or with khamiri roti for a sumptuous breakfast. What can be more blissful on a chilly winter morning than a bowl of steaming hot nihari? The purists like to prepare their nihari from scratch while most commercial kitchens rely on stock prepared beforehand. Today, due to its popularity, nihari is available at every corner of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for lunch and dinner. Once upon a time, nihari was only available at specialised outlets in the old areas of Rawalpindi and that too in breakfast. At the few available nihari shops, a queue of pots was made at the shops selling nihari. A designated person used to pour nihari out from the big underground cauldron and fill all the pots in a sequence. The cauldron of nihari is unique as more than 50 per cent of the cauldron is underground and a slow stove is always burning under it to keep the broth hot. Cow’s or goat’s brain is the additional item bought with nihari to enhance the flavour. Green chillies, ginger and mint leaves are used for garnishing. Although many new outlets are selling nihari but still few outlets of past decades are operating in the city. Kala Khan Nihari is said to be one such oldest outlet operating in Mohalla Kartarpura since 1950s and is regarded as one of the best niharis in the city. Nihari is liked by people of all ages and social strata and it is expected to rule the nation’s taste buds for decades to come.

Street of old Rawalpindi especially areas around Banni Chowk are full of desi food and food lovers. Visitors to these city areas find vendors lining up the streets selling various kinds of desi foods from breakfast to dinner. As more and more people from different regions settle down in a place, street food evolves to suit changing palates, or pockets. Even the malls have woken up to the worthiness of the street food.

Global warming may have turned our weather upside down, but street food in Rawalpindi is always a reminder of the seasons. Winter is the time for savouring hot nihari, siri-paye and hareesa. Street food tells you about a place, as well as about its people. And street food makes no distinction—it is as much the food of the rich, as it is of the poor, loved as much by senior citizens and the young school kids. It is the food for dating couples, for families on an outing, for the labourer after a hard day’s work and for the loner who does not cook. It is for everybody.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.