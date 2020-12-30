Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday said that no institutionalised or consistent pattern of forced conversions existed in Pakistan.

“Most of the allegations, when investigated revealed that they were either fictitious, politically motivated or based on mala fide intent of our detractors to malign Pakistan in the international community. A case in hand is the disclosure of EU DisinfoLab regarding the disinformation spreading network being operated by the Indian intelligence agencies,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. The spokesperson said foundations of “our State are firmly laid on the principles laid down by our Founding Father Quaid-e-Azam and appropriately reflected in our Constitution.”

“Our Judiciary has been very vigilant and clear on the promotion and protection of the basic human rights of our minorities. Moreover, our free media and civil society are acting as independent monitors against any incidence of violation of human rights of any minority community and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency,” he said. Minorities, Chaudhri said, were equal citizens of Pakistan and free to profess, practice, and propagate their religion. “Contributions of minorities to our society are many and we are proud of them. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for strengthening the framework for the protection and equal treatment of minorities in the country is reflective through his statements including his first address to the nation.