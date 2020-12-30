Share:

LAHORE - While taking serious notice of various public complaints relating to the poor cleanliness situation in the Lahore City, Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Waste Management Company to appear in person in his Office. During personal appearance, the CEO further directed, to submit a report of the company since, last 2 years about the budgetary allocation, loans.

, grants, expenditures besides, a detail plan and way forward to cope with this grave situation as highlighted consecutively in public complaints.

According to these complaints, Lahore Waste Management Company seems to be least bothered due to which the streets, roads, roundabouts and other areas particularly, walled city areas of Lahore.

are converted into the piles of garbage due to which the citizens are being affected with various health issues including breathing problems, allergy, malaria, mental stress, weak immunity and other children health related issues.

The citizens of Lahore appealed to Mohtasib Office to resolve this issue at top priority, so that the lives and health of the public could be made more secured and safe.