LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the nation had not forgotten the era of mega corruption and plunder when manor houses were built at the expense of hard-earned money of the people.

“Those who enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers’ money were not leaders but looters”, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Buzdar maintained that the opposition’s sinister campaign against national institutions was a deep-rooted conspiracy and its perfidious narrative had met its logical end. He said the anti-government drive of the opposition’s alliance had no worth. The Chief Minister emphasized that respect of institutions was binding on all as they were the pride pillars of the State.

He said that unlike the opposition parties, the government was working hard to wriggle the country out of the quagmire of the crises and special attention was being paid to provide necessary facilities to the citizens. He said the country had moved forward due to the holistic institutional reforms introduced by the incumbent government. “Nothing is more important than public welfare””, he said, adding that the past governments had ignored the problems of the people. He said the incumbent PTI-led government took solid steps to improve the national economy.

He further stated that the opposition had no agenda other than the protection of looted money.

Buzdar regretted that the country was left behind due to the menace of corruption. “Those who looted the kitty had no right to speak about the people”, he averred. Buzdar further stated that the country would not have been indebted, had there been no corruption in the past.

He remarked that the looters will have to be answerable for their deeds. “Elimination of corruption, loot and nepotism is crucial for the development of the country”, he maintained. He said that decisions taken in the larger interest of the country had started yielding positive results because the PTI government was sincere with the citizens.

Separately, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cabal using corona for its exiguous politics was about to crumble. “It is highly deplorable that the PDM tried to squabble the institutions.

The opposition is following an anti-state agenda and one does not need an enemy in the presence of such opposition”, she said. In a satirical comment about the politics of the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, she said: “Both the prince and princess are day-dreaming about the coveted post of Prime Minister but they must realize that the era of hereditary politics is all but over now”. The SACM reminded them that the tenures of their respective parties were filled with corruption. “They must realise that the time has changed now and a true public representative is heading the country.

The PM has put a stop to the minarets of corruption. The thieves will not get any NRO in the presence of PM Imran Khan”, concluded the SACM.