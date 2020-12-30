Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition is planning to push the government to summon a National Assembly session as soon as possible to discuss ongoing political situation in the country.

The opposition in this regard will submit requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat soon, background discussions with opposition members revealed.

On the other hand, the government side is still indecisive to summon the National Assembly session due to the current political situation and increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

It may be noted here that the joint opposition had already threatened to submit resignations from parliament to disrupt the current political system. The opposition members have planned to create rumpus in the house on multiple issues.

Sources said that the final decision to submit requisition signed by all the opposition members would be taken soon. Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has to call a lower house session within 14 days of submitted requisition. The National Assembly session has not been summoned for the last over two months.