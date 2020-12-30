Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Tuesday that the ill-minded people who were speaking against Armed Forces would be dealt as per the law.

While talking to reporters here, he said announcement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to tender resignation of its members from the parliament was in doldrums.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would have to go for elections after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) decision to take part in Senate elections, he added. He said the PDM was facing disintegration and ultimately would ahead towards their homes.

The minister said co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari played a sharp move for his personal interests, adding that today was a mourning day for Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said it was decided to lodge a case against Mufti Kifayat in Lahore. He said Imran Khan played well and the New Year would bring more fame and popularity to the prime minister.

“If Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) participates in the Senate election, then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will have to follow the suit,” he said. The interior minister was referring to some media reports that the majority of participants in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP opposed the earlier decision of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to resign from national and provincial assemblies ahead of polls of Upper House of the Parliament.

“After PPP decision, PML-N will face pressure from within the party and they would have to go into the election,” Sheikh Rashid said. “I’ve been saying that the opposition will not resign and take part in the Senate election,” he added. “Neither (former PM and opposition PML-N leader) Nawaz Sharif will come back in the country nor they (opposition) will resign,” he said when asked that media reports suggest that CEC has made it conditional that they would only resign if Sharif would come back and participate in the long march. Every party needs some excuses to step back from its past claims, he also commented.

He said just two resignations from the PML-N had made them to cry and their lawmakers were forced to say that these had not been sent to the Speaker National Assembly. He explained that opposition parties understood well that if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party was given space in the Senate due to resignations, it would repeal 18th Amendment and bring tough legislation.

Answering a question, the interior minister said the developments taking place on the political landscape were highly disappointing for opposition Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F). He was asked to comment on some media reports that CEC of the opposition PPP criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman for not coming to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the event to mark 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

He said those talking of throwing out the government would see it gaining strength with every passing day. “PM Imran Khan will gain strength in the New Year and would prove his muscles in politics.” On the other hand, he said that there would be more cracks in the opposition’s PDM in the days ahead. “They (opposition) will be sent packing and not PM.”

Answering another question, he said Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari plays well holding his cards close to his chest. Zardari knew well how to protect his personal interest and future, he added.

Talking about the cabinet decision, the interior minister said that a case would be registered against JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah for his cortical remarks against the army. “A case will be lodges against the JUI-F leader in Lahore with full preparation.”

Earlier, Mufti Kifayat during a TV talk show had criticised the military’ generals alleging that they too should be held “accountable for their theft.”

Before this, Kifayat was arrested in October 2019, ahead of an Azadi March in Islamabad by Maulana Fazl, by the capital’s police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions. Later, he was released from jail after the Abbottabad bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail him.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet had approved registration of a case against Kifayat over his anti-army statement.