In another major milestone for Pakistan’s military capabilities, China has handed over 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft to Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan attended the grand ceremony as the chief guest for the induction of dual-seat JF-17 aircraft into PAF’s fleet.

The event was also attended by the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and Nigerian officials.

The newly inducted planes will also be used for training of pilots and according to defense analysts Pakistan’s Block 3 fighter jets are far superior to India’s Rafale jets, which were acquired from France.