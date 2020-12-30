Share:

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday has conducted successful demonstration of missiles fire from surface to air.

According to the details, the missiles successfully hit their targets. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, testified demonstration of the missiles firing.

On the occasion in a media briefing, , the Naval Chief said the successful demonstration of missiles firing of Pakistan Navy's operational capabilities and war preparations. He expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational preparations.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give equal and intensive response to any aggression. He added the Jawans and officers of Pakistan Navy are ready to defending maritime boundaries of the country and the naval equipments.