Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 477,240. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,047 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,155 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 213,193 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 137,295 in Punjab 57,982 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,556 in Islamabad, 18,118 in Balochistan, 8,241 in Azad Kashmir and 4,855 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,982 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,520 in Sindh, 1,627 in KP, 415 in Islamabad, 220 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,656,373 coronavirus tests and 36,390 in the last 24 hours. 430,113 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,219 patients are in critical condition.