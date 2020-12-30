Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi held meeting with the visiting Djibouti parliamentary delegation, led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti and acting-Chairman of African Union Parliament, Mohamed Ali Houmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. He appreciated the visit of Parliamentary delegation and expressed the hope it would further strengthen the existing foundation of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Djibouti on Wednesday reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of commerce, culture and defence. He said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Djibouti and had decided to open its embassy there and resident diplomatic missions in other African countries. President of National Parliament of Djibouti underscored the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in every sphere, including culture, trade and defence.

While welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and Djibouti enjoyed excellent relations and Pakistan wanted to further improve defence and economic ties with Djibouti for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The President sought the support of the Government of Djibouti to expeditiously process and clear Pakistani goods at Djibouti port meant for Ethiopia and other destinations in the Horn of Africa.

He said that Gwadar and Djibouti ports would help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides emphasised the need for parliamentary, cultural and defence exchanges which would help in bringing the two countries further closer.